Pet boarders and breeders to come under tougher rules

Sweeping changes to licensing conditions for pet boarders and breeders in Singapore were announced yesterday, in a move by the National Parks Board's (NParks) Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) to boost animal welfare here.

Pet boarders and breeders will have to implement these changes from April 1 next year to continue their operations.

For pet breeders, the changes aim to improve the living conditions of breeding animals and animals bred under their care.

For example, breeding dogs can be used to produce only a maximum of one litter every year, and they must be retired when they turn six. In-breeding is also not allowed.

The dogs must be sterilised within six months of retirement, and licensees will need to ensure there is post-retirement care for retired breeding pets, said AVS.

Other requirements include more daily health check-ups for animals, more robust health documentation, and more measures to ensure animals are socialised and kept emotionally healthy.

As for pet boarders, large changes have been made to licensing requirements.

Previously, only boarders who had operations on farmlands had to be licensed. As a result of this regulation, only five boarders were licensed.

Now, any boarder that operates commercially has to be licensed.

According to NParks, there are about 50 commercial boarders that now need to be licensed for legal operations.

Other changes have been made for higher operational standards as well.

Most notably, all boarders responsible for day-to-day operations must now be trained, and serious injuries or death of the animals must be immediately reported to AVS.

This is to ensure greater accountability by boarding facilities and staff for animals under their care, said AVS.

These changes to licensing conditions for the pet boarding and breeding sector follow more than two years of public consultation with industry players and come in the aftermath of several high-profile cases involving pets that died at boarding facilities here.

One case was the death of Prince, a shetland sheepdog which was boarded at Platinium Dogs Club in January 2019. His owner could not establish the cause of his death, as he was simply cremated after he died in the boarding facility.

Later that year in August, NParks embarked on a review of the pet sector to raise the standards of animal health and welfare.

Almost 6,000 responses were received from five focus group discussions, two public online surveys and nine sessions of industry engagement that were conducted over two years before the licensing conditions were finalised.

Mr Colin Heng from Canine Association, a coalition of licensed dog breeders in Singapore, said that most of the regulations announced yesterday were not new to them, as the industry had been involved in the consultation process.

He said: "Breeders are happy to embark on this - everyone is on board and very happy with this arrangement."

He also said that industry participants, even large-scale operators, will have no problems meeting the tightened licensing conditions in six months' time when they kick in, due to their deep involvement in the consultation process.

Most of the higher standards were suggested by dog breeders themselves, he added.

Mr Louis Ng, an MP for Nee Soon GRC who has spoken up about the animal welfare sector in Parliament on numerous occasions, welcomed the improvement in licensing conditions.

His dog, Penni, was from a puppy mill, he said, referring to businesses that churn out puppies for sale in often inhumane conditions.

"Puppy mills have been a long-drawn issue that many animal welfare groups have been working for years on, and I'm very glad that the changes have been made."

Mr Ng, who founded wildlife rescue group Animal Concerns Research and Education Society and is a well known animal welfare advocate, said breeding animals used to be euthanised when they were retired.

He added: "With these new licensing conditions, they need to report why the animals die. So now a puppy mill can't kill a dog for no reason. That measure alone will be a good assurance."