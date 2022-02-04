PCF donates $400k for gift bags to help vulnerable seniors

The PAP Community Foundation (PCF) has donated almost $400,000 to Lions Befrienders to support 7,800 seniors who are under the charity's eldercare programmes and services.

The money will be used to put together gift bags for the seniors, who mostly live alone in rental flats with limited or no family support and are at high risk of social isolation.

The gift bags contain practical household items like shower gel and handwash, and commonly requested pain-relief items like medicated plasters.

A foldable trolley or a walking stick with an in-built chair is also included, depending on the seniors' needs.

At the cheque presentation ceremony held yesterday at the Lions Befrienders Active Ageing Centre in Mei Ling Street, Ms Indranee Rajah, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Finance and National Development, said the donation is aimed at uplifting the vulnerable.

Ms Indranee, who is a member of the PCF Charity Management Committee, said: "One of the core beliefs (of PCF) is uplifting the vulnerable in our home, our midst and our future, regardless of gender, race or religion."

Founded by the People's Action Party in 1986, the foundation runs social, educational and welfare programmes for the community.

Yesterday's donation is just one of many that the PCF has made to help vulnerable communities. Other recent initiatives include the Enhanced Headstart Fund, which supports needy children at PCF Sparkletots pre-schools in their education.

"We hope that our humble act of love will warm the hearts of the seniors at Lions Befrienders," Ms Indranee said.

The cheque presentation event kick-started the distribution of gift bags, which will take place over the next six months.

One of the first people to get a gift bag was 101-year-old Mr Hassan Abdul Haji, who was among six seniors at the event. The six of them received both the trolley and the walking stick.

Mr Hassan, who enjoys walking, said of his new walking stick: "I sometimes get tired when there are (slopes) or stairs.

"With this new walking stick, I can open it up and sit on the in-built chair to take a rest."