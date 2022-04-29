Park Yourself at winning installation and help breathe life into public spaces

An installation in Paya Lebar inviting people to "park" themselves in frames depicting poses has won a competition for breathing life into public spaces. The public can also draw on whiteboards in the shape of speech bubbles that are attached to the frames.

The winning installation, called Park Yourself, was announced in a ceremony at Marina Square yesterday. It was among five finalists shortlisted for the competition held by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and the Real Estate Developers' Association of Singapore (Redas).

The URA-Redas Spark Challenge, launched last October, had called for the public to submit ideas for designs to enliven public spaces in mixed-use developments and shopping malls.

Architect Jonathan Chin, 31, and landscape architect Pearlyn Chang, 28, the husband-and-wife team behind Park Yourself, said they wanted to bring people together in a socially distanced way by making the frames in pairs. "It was heartwarming to see people - young and old - taking photos, doodling and interacting with one another," said Mr Chin.

They won $10,000 and another $1,000 for having the most popular design voted by the public. The other four finalists were awarded $1,000 each.

Park Yourself will be at Paya Lebar Quarter until today, and at Marina Square from tomorrow.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah, who was guest of honour at the ceremony, said: "(The competition) may sound simple, but it challenged the participants to think about how to design our public spaces to encourage and revive interpersonal exchanges."