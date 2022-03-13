Parents get chance to mark child's birth by planting a tree

Miiya Dzafirah - who turns two this year - is usually confined to the stroller when outdoors because she has epilepsy and cerebral palsy. Family outings are limited to walks at Gardens by the Bay.

But yesterday afternoon, the young nature lover had a hand in planting a tree with her family at East Coast Park's Coastal PlayGrove.

Her mother, social worker Syasya Firzanah, 29, said: "I held Miiya, and got her to hold the spade a little, when pouring soil around the planted sapling."

Hers was one of 10 young families who planted saplings at East Coast Park yesterday, along with Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli and Minister for National Development Desmond Lee, to kick off a new tree-planting programme.

The initiative, called FamilyTrees, provides Singaporean families with a child up to three years old an opportunity to plant a tree - to commemorate the birth of their child.

Miiya's father, IT specialist Dzulhilmy Masni, 30, said: "The tree can grow alongside my daughter, so we can bring her here to show her how it has grown after 10, 20 years."

Families are given a sapling that they place into holes prepared by the National Parks Board (NParks), before covering the roots with soil and watering the plant.

FamilyTrees kick-starts the Year of Celebrating Singapore Families, as designated by the Ministry of Social and Family Development this year. The new year-long campaign will see family-oriented activities throughout the year, as well as programmes to strengthen family support and values.

FamilyTrees, spearheaded by Families for Life, a volunteer-led council, and NParks, will organise monthly tree-planting sessions over the long term, beyond this year.

Families for Life council chairman Ishak Ismail said: "We hope to bring FamilyTrees to the heartland, starting with Choa Chu Kang and expanding to various towns around Singapore."

FamilyTrees is part of the national OneMillionTrees movement, which began in 2020 and aims to plant a million more trees across Singapore by 2030.

Yesterday, Mr Masagos, Mr Lee and a few families planted saplings of the Sindora × changiensis - a newly described hybrid tree currently found only in Singapore and known to naturally exist only in Changi.

Mr Masagos said it is apt that the symbol of the Year of Celebrating Singapore Families happens to be a tree. "The tree signifies the values of strength, stability, rootedness, and the generations... within a family.

"Just as a strong tree needs good soil and good weather to flourish, we as employers and as a community must create a supportive and nurturing environment for families to thrive," he added.

Families can register for the FamilyTrees initiative at www.nparks. gov.sg/treessg/one-million-trees-movement/familytrees

One or both parents must be a Singapore citizen and the child must be under the age of three at the point of registration.

Each family will receive a commemorative e-certificate after planting a tree.

To locate their tree again later to track its growth, they can also plot their tree on the TreesSG map.