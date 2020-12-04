Paralympian among 16 honoured for successes

Ms Nurulasyiqah Mohammad Taha, 35, has never experienced what it is like to walk on her own.

She was born with spinal muscular atrophy (Type II) - a rare condition where the muscles weaken and waste away - and has to use a wheelchair to get around.

So she knows how important accessibility is for people with disabilities.

She has been captain of the Singapore Boccia Pair team since 2008 and is a mentor to other athletes of the sport from the Muscular Dystrophy Association (Singapore).

In boccia, which requires accuracy and muscle control, players throw or roll a ball towards a target.

For her achievements as a two-time Paralympian boccia athlete, as well as her potential in the sport and willingness to serve the community, Ms Nurulasyiqah was among 16 recipients of the Goh Chok Tong Enable Awards yesterday.

The award, an initiative by the Mediacorp Enable Fund, is now in its second year and is sponsored by UBS Singapore and the Tote Board.

President Halimah Yacob, in her speech at the award ceremony held at the Istana, said: "Many of you have truly exemplified the spirit of positivity and resilience. You have shown that persons with disabilities can also contribute and bring value to organisations, businesses and our society."

She called for more efforts to support the integration of those with disabilities into the wider community, especially among employers.

Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong, who is patron of the fund, said the award evaluation committee decided to give out three more awards this year even though this meant that more had to be drawn from the budget.

"2020 has been a very challenging year for the community and for all of us. Livelihoods were affected. Routines were disrupted. Dreams and aspirations were put on hold. It is right that we go the extra mile to recognise more persons with disabilities," he said.

"Our award winners today possess qualities we hope to inculcate in all our children. They are positive, they are tenacious, and they are self-motivated. All of them want to give back to the community, to build a kinder, more inclusive Singapore."

Ms Nurulasyiqah said she was thankful and humbled to be among 12 who received the UBS Promise award as well as $5,000 each. "But more important is what I want to do with the award, which is to use it to do more for my community."

The remaining four recipients got the UBS Achievement award and received $10,000 each.

With Singapore having made progress in accessibility in infrastructure and public transport for people with disabilities, Ms Nurulasyiqah hopes to champion greater accessibility to financial and educational resources.

"For example, for some people with muscular dystrophy, they don't have the financial means to afford mobility equipment that is customised and suited for their needs. There needs to be more financial support for them," she said.

A customised wheelchair can cost more than $10,000.

The award ceremony, held on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities yesterday, also marked the start of the virtual Enabling Lives Festival, organised by SG Enable, an agency dedicated to serving people with disabilities.

The festival, which will run until Dec 22, is meant to celebrate disability inclusion efforts and the achievements of those with disabilities, as well as strengthen connections and spark collaborations within the disability community, said SG Enable chief executive Ku Geok Boon.

The festival includes virtual workshops, panel discussions and performances, as well as an online i'mable gift market selling handcrafted products by artists and artisans with disabilities from social service agencies and social enterprises.