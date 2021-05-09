PAP Women's Wing raises $250k for nursing homes in online charity show

The People's Action Party (PAP) Women's Wing raised $250,000 for nursing homes in an online charity show, as part of Mother's Day celebrations yesterday.

The show featured MPs such as Manpower Minister Josephine Teo and Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah. They are the Women's Wing's chairman and vice-chairman, respectively.

They were accompanied by local artistes such as singer Joi Chua, entertainer Marcus Chin and actress Sharon Shobana Vasudevan, who performed Mother's Day-themed songs in various languages.

Sembawang GRC MP Poh Li San, who chaired the organising committee for the event, said the Covid-19 pandemic has been hard on many nursing homes, especially the less established ones.

"Our initial target was to raise $200,000, and I am heartened that donations have exceeded the target," she said.

She added that it was heartwarming to see so many community partners responding generously to the fund-raising efforts.

The funds raised will go to 10 nursing homes, including Apex Harmony Lodge, Ling Kwang Home for Senior Citizens and Moral Home for the Aged Sick.

Mrs Teo said some of these nursing homes that are not so well known have had difficulty raising funds during the pandemic.

"We hope that these donations will go some way to help them," she added.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Nee Soon GRC MP Carrie Tan voiced her support for the fund-raising efforts for nursing homes.

She said: "With the tightening of Covid-19 measures again, many of these care institutions will need additional resourcing. Let's help them through these challenges."

MANY WAYS TO SHOW LOVE FOR MOTHERS There are still many ways for us to show love and respect for our mothers for their sacrifices in raising us... We owe them so much but they expect so little from us. PRESIDENT HALIMAH YACOB, in a Facebook post yesterday, noting how Mother's Day this year will be more challenging to celebrate owing to curbs on gatherings.

President Halimah Yacob said in a Facebook post yesterday that celebrating Mother's Day this year is a lot more challenging because of the restrictions on social gatherings.

"But there are still many ways for us to show love and respect for our mothers for their sacrifices in raising us," she added.

"We owe them so much but they expect so little from us. Once again, happy Mother's Day to all our wonderful mothers."