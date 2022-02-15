Palliative care pioneer dies of pancreatic cancer, aged 72

Professor Cynthia Goh, a pioneer in palliative care here, died of pancreatic cancer on Sunday night at the age of 72 - but not before having a say on how to spend her remaining days.

Her approach exemplified what she had always championed and done - to help the dying live out their days as comfortably and with as much dignity as possible.

Her husband, Dr Goh Hak-Su, 73, said that when his wife learnt that she had not much longer to live, they arranged a trip to Ireland to visit their son and his family.

"We had two weeks of wonderful time," he said.

On her last days, Dr Goh said: "She had the best palliative care from her friends and colleagues. She was able to die at home, which she wanted."

Dr Goh, 73, said his wife was first diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in November 2019. She underwent surgery and chemotherapy till May 2020. In November last year, it was found that the cancer had spread to other parts of her body.

Prof Goh, one of the trailblazers in setting up hospice care and introducing palliative care in Singapore, started out as a volunteer at St Joseph's Home in 1986.

She helped to set up palliative care services at Singapore General Hospital and National Cancer Centre Singapore in 1999, and was founding president of HCA Hospice Care, the country's largest home hospice care provider.

Prof Goh was born on Nov 21, 1949, in Hong Kong to a family of doctors. She attended medical school at St Bartholomew's Hospital, University of London, where she met her future husband, Dr Goh, in 1969. They married in 1974 and, after having a daughter and a son, moved to Singapore in 1981.

The son, now a 44-year-old doctor, lives in Dublin, Ireland, with two daughters, aged five and eight.

Throughout Prof Goh's career, she held various professional appointments and committee memberships. For example, she chaired the Asia Pacific Hospice Palliative Care Network (APHN) from 2009 before moving to the advisory chair position last year.