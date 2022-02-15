Palliative care pioneer dies of pancreatic cancer, aged 72

Professor Cynthia Goh, a pioneer in palliative care here, died of pancreatic cancer on Sunday night at the age of 72 - but not before having a say on how to spend her remaining days.
Her approach exemplified what she had always championed and done - to help the dying live out their days as comfortably and with as much dignity as possible.
Her husband, Dr Goh Hak-Su, 73, said that when his wife learnt that she had not much longer to live, they arranged a trip to Ireland to visit their son and his family.
"We had two weeks of wonderful time," he said.
On her last days, Dr Goh said: "She had the best palliative care from her friends and colleagues. She was able to die at home, which she wanted."
Dr Goh, 73, said his wife was first diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in November 2019. She underwent surgery and chemotherapy till May 2020. In November last year, it was found that the cancer had spread to other parts of her body.
Prof Goh, one of the trailblazers in setting up hospice care and introducing palliative care in Singapore, started out as a volunteer at St Joseph's Home in 1986.
She helped to set up palliative care services at Singapore General Hospital and National Cancer Centre Singapore in 1999, and was founding president of HCA Hospice Care, the country's largest home hospice care provider.
Prof Goh was born on Nov 21, 1949, in Hong Kong to a family of doctors. She attended medical school at St Bartholomew's Hospital, University of London, where she met her future husband, Dr Goh, in 1969. They married in 1974 and, after having a daughter and a son, moved to Singapore in 1981.
The son, now a 44-year-old doctor, lives in Dublin, Ireland, with two daughters, aged five and eight.
Throughout Prof Goh's career, she held various professional appointments and committee memberships. For example, she chaired the Asia Pacific Hospice Palliative Care Network (APHN) from 2009 before moving to the advisory chair position last year.
Many who knew her have paid tribute.
Mr Giam Cheong Leong, executive director of APHN, said: "Prof Goh will be dearly missed but her light shall continue to shine and the APHN will hold her torch and pass it on to continue our mission of ensuring equity in access to hospice and palliative care in the region.
"She is a woman of strength, a leader with heart and a legend in palliative care."
Professor Eric Finkelstein, executive director for the Lien Centre for Palliative Care at Duke-NUS Medical School, said he is grateful for her guidance and support.
"Her dedication and compassion provided comfort to countless patients in their final moments and her energy and drive have transformed the palliative care sector in Singapore and internationally."
Professor William Hwang, medical director at the National Cancer Centre Singapore, said the staff are deeply saddened by the passing of Prof Goh, who was a well-loved and respected colleague.
She held the emeritus consultant position at the division of supportive and palliative care.
Mr Sunny Wee, 72, a public affairs adviser who had known Prof Goh for 18 years, said he last communicated with her between Jan 31 and Feb 1, when he sent her a Chinese New Year greeting.
"She said she was only given weeks to live. I think she was quite brave... she said she was thankful to God for enabling her to go through Chinese New Year for the last time with her family."
Mr Wee said that a few years ago, he asked her how she carried the emotional strain of seeing people on their last journey. "She said that as a doctor, she can't show her emotion in front of the patient. But in her quieter moments, in a room where she can find privacy, she will let go of her emotions and cry.
"She said that she is also a human being and journeying with the patient over a period of time, you sort of get to know them."
Her husband, Dr Goh, said he will miss his partner. "I will miss everything about her, we have known each other for more than 50 years... I will miss the companionship."