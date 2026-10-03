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Over 5,000 turn up at Joo Chiat Road on Oct 3 as it closes to traffic to mark World Car-Free Day

This was the first time an area outside the Central Business District was off-limits to cars and other vehicles for World Car-Free Day.

SINGAPORE – Crowds descended on a half-kilometre car-free stretch of the heritage area at Joo Chiat Road, on Oct 3, to mark World Car-Free Day.

From 3.30pm to 9.30pm, the area between Dunman Road and East Coast Road was temporarily closed to traffic, as an endless stream of tourists and locals contributed to a carnival atmosphere as they forgot about the haze.

Over 5,000 people turned up, some with their children or bicycles in tow, checking out around 90 merchants who set up shop along the road.

This was the first time an area outside the Central Business District (CBD) was off-limits to cars and other vehicles to mark World Car-Free Day, an annual event which encourages people across the globe to explore more sustainable ways of commuting.

Minister of State for Transport, and Culture, Community and Youth, Baey Yam Keng, mingled with the crowd and said walking and cycling allows people to discover familiar and new neighbourhoods.

He said: “We hope that people will also explore different parts of Singapore.”

Goh Pei Ming, MP for Marine Parade -Braddell Heights GRC, also popped by and called it a very special milestone for the constituency. He described Joo Chiat as a vibrant community with many arts and culture, and food and beverage options.

Goh, who is also Senior Minister of State for Social and Family Development, said: “There’s almost always a hidden gem right around the corner. And if you are able to slow it down and bring the people through... we’re probably able to let our residents and visitors explore the unique proposition that Joo Chiat has to offer.”

A contortionist performing on the streets at the Joo Chiat Car-Free Day event. The 530m stretch was split into multiple zones, as auxiliary police officers guarded the barricaded areas to ensure safety. The Straits Times

In 2025, British media group Time Out named Joo Chiat Road among the top 15 coolest streets in the world.

The area pulled out all the stops for the inaugural event. The 530m stretch was split into multiple zones, as auxiliary police officers guarded the barricaded areas to ensure safety.

Booths with hands-on activities for kids, pet grooming services and various food options were located along the rows of shophouses at Joo Chiat Road, which links to smaller roads like Marshall Lane and Duku Road.

Children trying their hand at Muay Thai along the street at the Joo Chiat Car-Free Day event on Oct 3. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

There was also live music, a cafe-and-bar discovery trail, and even a boxing ring showcasing championship bouts.

Hannah James, Katong-Joo Chiat Business Association’s head of placemaking, was glad the occasion increased visibility for some business owners, such as yoga studios tucked into the second floor of shophouses. Some streetside yoga classes were fully booked, she said.

People doing wheel yoga on the street at the Joo Chiat Car-Free Day event on Oct 3. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

James, a design director at Aspex of Design in Joo Chiat, added: “Everyone’s amazed by the turnout. They’re asking if it can be an annual event.”

Gallery+ Katong, an artisan gallery selling locally designed products which opened a year ago, was packed barely an hour into the event.

Ng Hwee Hong, the co-owner of Soap Craft Singapore which runs the gallery, said publicity is especially important for them, as they partner small businesses and local artisans to raise the profile of Singaporean brands.

She said: “The vibe is very good. It’s different from the usual weekend crowd. People from all over the island are here.”

An unexpected attraction came in the form of Matthew Koh, 59, who brought his 14-year-old long-haired dachshund Max around in a “pet taxi”.

Max, a 14-year-old dachshund, riding in a custom-made dog stroller built by his owner Matthew Koh and attracting plenty of attention at the Joo Chiat Car-Free Day event. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

It was repurposed from a children’s walker and attached to his bicycle. Pedestrians stopped to snap photos of both of them.

Koh, a project manager at an interior design and renovation company, said he had attended previous car-free days at the CBD as he enjoyed cycling freely on the roads. On Oct 3, he had biked half an hour from Serangoon via the park connector network to reach Joo Chiat.

Natalie Tan, 27, a copywriter at an advertising agency, came after hearing about the event on TikTok. She bought banana pudding from iconic Katong cake shop Dona Manis and explored the stretch of shops.

Tan hopes the car-free concept can be replicated in Orchard or Marina Bay in the future.

Looking at the crowds, she said: “Because we have so few activities like this one, everyone wants to come. It makes it very lively.”