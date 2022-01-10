Over 1m households here have claimed $100 CDC vouchers

More than one million households here have claimed their $100 Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers within the first month of launch, with more than $28 million redeemed so far.

The $130 million scheme was rolled out on Dec 13 to defray daily expenses and support heartland shops and hawkers hit by the pandemic.

Checking which businesses accept the vouchers has now been made easier, with the announcement yesterday of an interactive map on the CDC Vouchers Merchants Go Where website.

The current search function is based on postal code and street name.

More than 12,500 hawkers and heartland merchants are on the scheme, with more than 90 per cent of them having logged at least one voucher transaction, said Ms Low Yen Ling, Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth, and Trade and Industry.

"We are greatly heartened that Singaporeans are rallying behind and supporting our heartland hawkers and merchants by spending over $28 million worth of vouchers to date," she added.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat announced this third update to the scheme at Budget 2021, as part of a $900 million Household Support Package.

The CDC voucher scheme was launched in June 2020 to help up to 400,000 lower-income families, with a second tranche for them announced in January last year.

The latest vouchers are given out to 1.3 million Singaporean households.

To claim the vouchers, which can be used till Dec 31, one Singaporean member of the household can visit an online link, which requires the use of Singpass, to receive a link on the person's registered mobile number. This link can be shared with household members so they can also use the vouchers, which come in denominations of $2, $5 and $10.

To use the vouchers, shoppers have to click on the link to select the amount to be used and show the QR code to the merchant to scan. Those using hard-copy vouchers have to show the QR code on the voucher for scanning.

Mr Chris Liang, 27, a hawker who has just taken over his family's seafood business at Chong Pang Market, is optimistic the voucher scheme will boost sales. He has had over 100 voucher transactions so far.

"Having to deal with fresh seafood and other wet items, it was inconvenient for me to receive physical vouchers. We can now easily scan the digital vouchers... and receive the payout the next day," he said.

"I am also happy to find my store on the CDC Vouchers Merchants Go Where website. Hopefully, it will bring me more customers."