Over 100,000 community first responders honoured

It was drizzling on the morning of Labour Day in 2017 when Mr Desmond Woo, 32, received a notification from the myResponder app alerting him to an 83-year-old man suffering a cardiac arrest nearby.

He jumped out of bed, rushed to the man's home and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him until the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) arrived.

"I just wanted to do my best to make sure I really rendered help, and I hoped that he survived," said Mr Woo, who later learnt that the man was recovering in hospital.

Mr Woo, a senior airport emergency officer, was one of more than 100,000 responders involved in the SGSecure Responders' Network whose efforts were recognised at an event last Friday.

At the event, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced an expansion of the network to include volunteers who can report suspicious items and behaviour, including suspected cases of radicalisation.

The network will also be expanded to those who can share news from credible sources to prevent the spread of misinformation.

Responders are alerted via the app to nearby cases of suspected cardiac arrest and small fires. Since the network was launched in 2019, the response rate from volunteers has grown from 30 per cent in 2019 to 45 per cent last year.

Together with the SCDF's myResponder initiative, launched in 2015, the joint pool of responders has responded to 62,000 activations and saved more than 30 lives.

All who want to join the network can download the SGSecure app.

Minister of State for Home Affairs as well as Sustainability and the Environment Desmond Tan, who was guest of honour at the event, stressed the importance of the role that responders play. He cited a statistic: a cardiac arrest victim's chances of survival drop by 7 per cent to 10 per cent every minute if CPR or an automated external defibrillator (AED) is not applied.

On the expansion of the network, Mr Tan said: "We hope that the broadening of the scope of SGSecure Responders will allow more people to join the network - in particular, those who may not yet have the confidence to perform CPR or (use an) AED or to put out fires in our neighbourhoods."

For IT engineer Ian Patrick Edema, 50, six of his colleagues who were ship captains and responders, or "angels", came to his rescue when he suffered cardiac arrest in his office in June 2015.

"(Doctors) told me that the captains were part of the reason why I am alive, because if I had passed out and nobody had done anything, and if no oxygen had gone to my brain, I could have come out as a vegetable," he told the media.