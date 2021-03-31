Recovery grant

Over 10,000 helped since Jan

  • Published
    36 min ago

Over 10,000 people financially affected by the pandemic have received help under the Covid-19 Recovery Grant since January, with about $10 million disbursed. From April 19, recipients can apply for an additional three months of support.

