Over 1,000 kids to benefit from literacy classes

More than 1,000 children, aged seven to 12 and from low-income families, are expected to benefit from literacy classes under a new initiative launched yesterday.

The Alphabet Project, started by charity Hope Initiative Alliance (HIA) and the Ministry of Social and Family Development's Social Service Office as well as other partners, provides reading, writing and storytelling programmes.

HIA said it plans to expand the project by working with government agencies, community partners and corporate sponsors to organise programmes and an annual national story-writing or storytelling competition for children.

It is hoped that the project will build children's confidence, help them connect with other children, and integrate them with the wider community.

Mr Tan Kiat How, Senior Minister of State for National Development and for Communications and Information, was guest of honour at the launch at Yassin Kampung restaurant in Bedok.

There, 13 children aged between eight and 12 who participated in a two-week pilot under The Alphabet Project were commended for completing the programme.

They were treated to a meal with their families before going on a trip to the zoo yesterday.

In the pilot, held last month, the children attended a virtual storytelling class and created their own stories and audio books.

Mr Tan said: "(The programme) really gives our young children the ability to express themselves, unleash their imagination and build their self-confidence.

"Regardless of the starting point in life, everyone can be somebody... We have to reach out to help kids from underprivileged families to really get a good start in life."

To donate to the project, go to www.giving.sg/hope-initiative-alliance/nurturing_future_leaders_thealph…