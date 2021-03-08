Old RGS compound serving as gathering site for maids

The former Raffles Girls' School (RGS) at 20 Anderson Road is now used as an alternative gathering site for foreign domestic workers.

Amphitheatre @ 20 Anderson Road opened on Feb 21 and will remain open for maids to use every Sunday till the end of June.

It provides a safe space with services and activities for maids amid safe management measures due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Centre for Domestic Employees (CDE) worked with government agencies such as the Ministry of Manpower on the initiative.

Minister of State for Manpower Gan Siow Huang, who took a tour of the site yesterday afternoon, said the initiative was still in its pilot phase, but that more sites were already being looked at to take it further.

"We've been planning together with CDE for several months to provide additional safe gathering places for foreign domestic workers," she said.

"Because of the pandemic, several of the usual hangouts for foreign domestic workers on their rest days have been affected and also are subject to safe distancing measures."

Ms Gan, an RGS alumna, said she thought it was a worthy use of the old site of her alma mater. "(Being here) brings back memories. I'm glad that we can make good use of the school now that it's vacant."

The CDE had roped in various partners to provide services and activities for the maids, including art jamming, telecommunication and remittance services, and the sale of food, drinks and clothes.

The site is currently open only to maids, who are issued a blue token when they enter the premises, as an additional safety step on top of existing safe distancing measures.

Filipino maid Evelyn Obillo, 49, who has been working here for 19 years, said she strongly supported the initiative as it provides a safe haven for maids.

"I think CDE did a good job in acquiring this place, and it's really huge," she said.

"This is very good for us domestic helpers, as it will ease overcrowding in the hot spots. In here, we are sheltered from rain or sun and we feel safe and secure."

About 300 maids were seen on the premises yesterday, with dozens of CDE volunteers engaging them in activities and ensuring that they complied with safe distancing measures.

Mr Shamsul Kamar, executive director of CDE, said he hopes to have more Singaporeans volunteer for the initiative to engage the maids.

"We can do more, we can work with all our stakeholders, have more activities and engage them, bringing in the many Singaporeans who want to volunteer," he said.

"I think we will definitely change the landscape and make Singapore a better place for all. Not only for Singaporeans, but our guests also."