OCBC works with lower-income group to serve meals to families from rental flats

More than 250 people from 65 families were served a festive meal by staff from OCBC Bank on Monday, which marked the seventh day of Chinese New Year.

Also known as ren ri, it is considered to be everyone's birthday.

The meals, which consisted of nasi minyak, chicken rendang and achar, were distributed by three volunteers from OCBC to families living in rental flats in Lavender Street, North Bridge Road and Bukit Ho Swee.

Each family also received red packets containing $100 worth of supermarket vouchers.

The dishes were prepared and cooked by three women in Beyond Social Services' Project Masak-lah, which OCBC has been supporting since August last year.

It aims to empower women from low-income households to use their culinary skills to feed other families, while giving them an allowance for it.

Housewife Tuty Sukari, one of the cooks and a beneficiary under Beyond Social Services, said she was happy to be part of the programme.

"I feel a sense of achievement when they tell me that my food is delicious," added the 45-year-old.

Under the programme, eight women have prepared over 7,000 meals for more than 80 families over five months.

The meals are prepared twice a week, based on the families' indication of when they are needed.

All the food ingredients are paid for under the #OCBCCares Programme.

OCBC staff volunteer Jerrica Lee, who works in the bank's human resources department, said: "Nothing warms my heart more than to see those who have received help offering help in return."

One of the beneficiaries, who wished to be known only as Mrs Wee, 48, was thankful for the initiative.

She and her son have been isolating at home since her husband was diagnosed with Covid-19 last week.

"This Chinese New Year is especially tough for us as we are all cooped up at home.

"The food distribution definitely ensured that my son got to have a proper meal on ren ri."