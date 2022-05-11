Number of new Covid-19 cases more than doubles to 4,831

The number of new Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore rose to 4,831 yesterday, more than double the 2,271 cases on Monday.

The number of cases yesterday was also more than triple the 1,570 cases reported a week ago on May 3.

The latest numbers were reported by the Ministry of Health (MOH) in an update on its website yesterday.

The weekly infection growth rate also rose to 1.49 yesterday, from 1.1 on Monday.

On May 3, it was 0.72.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over those of the week before. A rate of more than 1 shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

MOH said there were 263 hospitalised cases yesterday, with six patients in intensive care and 24 requiring oxygen support.

Four deaths were also reported.

Of the new local cases, 394 were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests. Another 4,225 were detected through antigen rapid tests (ARTs), which means they either had no symptoms or their symptoms were mild.

There were 212 new imported cases, with 16 detected through PCR tests and 196 through ARTs.

Singapore has recorded a total of 1,225,024 Covid-19 cases, with 1,356 deaths.