NTUC fund raises almost $8m for lower-income members

Almost $8 million was raised this year as part of the NTUC-U Care Fund, benefiting 35,000 lower-income union members and their families, which include 15,000 children.

This is up from the $7.7 million raised last year, said the labour movement in response to queries.

The U Care Fund was established in 2009 to help union members affected by the economic downturn from the global financial crisis.

Since then, $113 million has been disbursed to lower-income families, with the help of various unions, associations and social enterprises.

Speaking at the donor appreciation session on Wednesday, Mr Zainal Sapari, National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) assistant director-general and director of its care and share department, said: "2021 remains a challenging year for our workers, especially those who are earning less or whose incomes were affected by Covid-19."

He added that NTUC has been tapping new opportunities and fund-raising methods to ensure that those in need receive sufficient assistance during this time.

One of the new fund-raisers that was organised this year was Singapore's first non-fungible token charity auction, called the Blockchain for Good initiative, which raised more than $400,000, exceeding the initial target of $250,000.

In another collaboration, more than $200,000 was raised for the fund through live gifts and donations at an e-getai charity concert.

A total of $5.5 million was set aside separately under the NTUC Care Fund (e-Vouchers) programme to provide 14,000 union members with up to $100 in grocery e-vouchers each.

Families with school-going children were given an additional $100 e-voucher per child.

Madam Pathmanathan Muthulakshmi's children are among those who benefited from the programme this year.

Madam Muthu, 38, became the sole breadwinner of her family and a single mother to her three children, aged two, 12 and 17, after her husband died from a medical condition in 2019.

SIMPLE PLEASURES Besides school needs, the e-vouchers give my children the simple pleasure to be able to buy snacks when we go to the supermarket." MADAM PATHMANATHAN MUTHULAKSHMI, a single mother, on the e-vouchers her family receives.

The cashier has received assistance from the U Care Fund since 2015, when she joined as a union member.

Speaking to The Straits Times about the death of her husband, she said: "The loss was difficult to accept and there were many sleepless nights. I coped with some support from relatives but at the end of the day, a relative cannot replace the role of a father."

But she added that the e-vouchers she received took some of the burden off her shoulders.

"While schools provide textbooks for my children, it was with the help of these vouchers that I could buy stationery and assessment books. My Primary 5 boy would easily use 15 exercise books, and that already costs $15," said Madam Muthu.

She said that she was grateful for the help given to her family, adding: "Besides school needs, the e-vouchers give my children the simple pleasure to be able to buy snacks when we go to the supermarket."