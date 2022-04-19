Nominations open for awards to recognise everyday heroes

Nominations are now open for this year's Singapore Silent Heroes Award, where five everyday heroes will be lauded.

The award, in its ninth year, is organised by the non-profit Civilians Association Singapore (CAS). It recognises those who have made a difference in society without seeking recognition or monetary benefits.

Ms Priscilla Ong, 39, was one of the five award recipients last year.

As an infant care teacher in 2014, she fed meals daily to less fortunate children at the centre where she worked, but always wondered if they had enough to eat on weekends when the centre was closed.

Today, she leads Project Love Lunch, a ground-up initiative to provide food and groceries to the needy in Yishun. The initiative, which started in 2015, feeds close to 200 families in the area.

Ms Ong said her mother, who died in 1994, was her inspiration. The late staff sergeant used to take a metal box filled with petty cash to work at Seletar Camp, so that any national serviceman who was short of cash could take from it.

She said: "To be recognised is good, but honestly, as long as the people we help are happy, that's all that matters. Knowing you have filled a heart with hope and a tummy with food is what is more important. I am doing what my mum would have done if she was still around, and I hope she is proud of all that I have done."

To celebrate the launch of this year's award, past Silent Heroes awardees organised a series of family bonding activities along with volunteers from CAS and the People's Association Bukit Gombak Constituency Office on April 9.

Families were taken on a tour at the National Museum of Singapore and afterwards participated in a family canvas painting session.

Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth Low Yen Ling, the MP for Bukit Gombak in Chua Chu Kang GRC, joined the activities and helped to launch the call for nominations.

She said these awards have inspired the public with real-life examples of ordinary people creating extraordinary impact. "Many of us have been touched by the winners' courage, kindness and grit. Their noble acts have also led us to aspire to be kinder, to make this world a better place. These Silent Heroes indeed deserve our resounding applause for their positive spirit and unity in doing good."