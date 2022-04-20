No indication Kusu Island fire was deliberately started: SCDF

Preliminary investigations into a fire on Kusu Island do not indicate that it was deliberately started, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said yesterday.

In a Facebook post, the SCDF said it would continue working with the authorities to determine the probable cause of the fire that ravaged three hilltop Malay shrines on Kusu Island.

Witnesses who saw the fire from nearby Lazarus Island said the blaze started at about 6.20pm on Sunday. SCDF responded to the fire at 6.30pm and, aided by a heavy downpour, put out the blaze in about an hour.

The shrines will have to be rebuilt.

According to the Singapore Land Authority's website, they were built to commemorate a 19th-century pious man, Syed Abdul Rahman, his mother Nenek Ghalib and sister Puteri Fatimah - who are considered Malay saints.

Many Taoist and Buddhist devotees who pay their respects at Kusu Island's Da Bo Gong (Tua Pek Kong) Temple near the pier during the ninth lunar month climb 152 steps up a small hill to visit the three Malay shrines as part of an annual pilgrimage.

Gena Soh