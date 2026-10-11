No experience? No problem: How seniors can start volunteering

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Santhanam Srinivasan (left), an RSVP Singapore volunteer, shows Leong Wing Sun (centre) and Sheila Lim how to operate a drone.

SINGAPORE – As Singapore becomes a super-aged society, senior volunteerism offers a powerful way to redefine ageing. It allows older adults to remain active contributors, strengthen social bonds and contribute to the wider community.

Staying engaged benefits not only the individuals themselves, but also builds a more cohesive society, said Edna Claudine Leong, executive director of RSVP Singapore, a non-profit organisation that encourages senior volunteerism.

For seniors keen to get started, here are five tips.

1. Play to your strengths

Approach organisations like RSVP Singapore to explore opportunities suited to different interests and strengths. For example, tech-savvy seniors can guide their peers in using smartphones and apps, while former educators can conduct active ageing programmes, said Andy Seet, chief operating officer of PCF Sparkle Care. No prior experience is needed as organisations provide training, including orientation and preparation for specific programmes.

2. Start small, according to your schedule

It may be easier to fit volunteering into daily routines with shorter, more manageable sessions , especially when they are located near home .

Some seniors prefer a regular weekly commitment, while others opt for project-based or ad-hoc roles that work around changing family and caregiving responsibilities.

Flexible options help seniors stay engaged according to their circumstances, said Charis Chan, assistant secretary-general of operations at the Singapore Red Cross.

3. Build friendships along the way

Volunteering is a chance to meet like-minded people and build meaningful friendships. Many activities are carried out in teams, so volunteers can learn from and support one another.

RSVP has found that these social connections are a key reason volunteers remain engaged for years.

4. Bring a family member or friend along

Bringing someone along can make the first step less daunting and more enjoyable . RSVP’s monthly IGNITE@RSVP recruitment sessions encourage prospective volunteers to attend in pairs or groups to learn about opportunities together .

5. Volunteer at your own pace

While mobility and health concerns may be considerations, volunteering roles can be redesigned to suit the individual. Karen Wee, executive director of Lions Befrienders, said someone who once made home visits may later prefer telephone check-ins, while another who cannot manage a full-day event might be able to chip in for an hour at a venue closer to home. Those with deep professional experience might mentor, teach or advise instead of taking on physically demanding tasks.