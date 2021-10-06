Nine seniors aged between 64 and 90 die; daily cases cross 3,000 for 1st time

Nine more seniors, aged between 64 and 90, have died from complications linked to Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily update yesterday.

They include six men and three women, all of whom were Singaporeans or permanent residents. Four were vaccinated, two had been partially vaccinated and three were unvaccinated.

All had various underlying medical conditions, MOH said, without giving more details.

It was the 16th straight day that deaths from Covid-19 were reported, taking Singapore's coronavirus death toll to 130.

There were 3,486 new Covid-19 infections reported yesterday, including 2,767 new infections in the community, 713 new cases in migrant worker dormitories and six imported cases. This is the first time daily cases have exceeded 3,000 in Singapore, and there were 1,011 more infections than on Monday. The local cases include 643 seniors aged above 60.

Of the six imported cases, three were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while the other three developed the illness during isolation or stay-home notice. The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 109,804.

As at noon yesterday, 1,512 cases were in hospital - 157 more patients than on Monday. And 247 cases required oxygen support with 34 in the intensive care unit. Of those who are very ill, 235 are seniors above 60.

Of the five large active clusters where new cases were reported yesterday, United Medicare Centre in Toa Payoh had seven new cases for a total of 14 infections. The transmission is among eight staff members and six residents at the nursing home.

The cluster at Learning Vision pre-school in Changi Airport added one new case for a total of 13 infections comprising two staff members and 11 pupils.

The largest cluster highlighted was Tampines Dormitory, which added five new cases for a total of 174 cases.

MOH said the transmission in all dormitory clusters was among residents and there was no evidence of spread beyond each dormitory.

It added that so far, 600,000 eligible people have been invited to receive their booster doses. A total of 321,228 people have received their booster shots.