NHB launches 8th hongbao hunt to draw visitors to museums

She could not make her usual trip back to her home country to celebrate Chinese New Year with her family last year because of Covid-19 travel restrictions.

To cheer her up, her friends here suggested that she go about collecting sets of special red packets offered in a campaign by the National Heritage Board (NHB).

Ms Chanel Chai, 49, a Malaysian housewife, took up the challenge and is now hooked.

"I can't wait for this year's event to collect them all," she said this week.

The NHB introduced the eighth iteration of the Museum Roundtable Lunar New Year Hongbao Campaign at Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall on Wednesday.

The campaign, which started in 2011, will run from today to Feb 4 this year.

Those interested can visit 35 participating museums to collect sets of eight red packets designed by local Instagram artist Emily Luo.

The first day of Chinese New Year this year will be on Feb 1, with Feb 2 also a public holiday.

The Museum Roundtable was established by the NHB in 1996 to promote a museum-going culture among Singaporeans, and to position museums here as unique cultural destinations. More than 60 public and private museums and heritage galleries are part of the roundtable.

Mr Alvin Tan, deputy chief executive (policy and community) at the NHB, said on Wednesday: "The campaign has succeeded beyond expectations and each time, all the red packets are fully redeemed.

"The public's response has been great and we even have collectors from across the Causeway. They have a strategy to collect as many as possible - form groups, fan out to different museums, then trade among themselves to complete their collections."

Around 19,000 sets of eight red packets will be available at the 35 participating institutions this year and each visitor will be entitled to one set per museum/gallery.

Ms Chai, a mother of two who is married to a Singaporean safety officer, said her experience of collecting the red packets last year was rewarding.

"I could not go back to Johor Baru to celebrate Chinese New Year with my family and I had a lot of free time. My friends told me about this hongbao campaign, so I decided to check it out," she said.

"It has been a rewarding experience going around to collect the different designs. I had to trade one of my spares to collect the full set. I have all of them displayed and framed up, and they look beautiful."

This year's designs are based on the Tiger, the Chinese zodiac animal for the new Chinese lunar year, which will run from Feb 1 to Jan 21 next year. Each design is customised to capture the unique characteristics of each member of the Museum Roundtable.

Ms Luo, 35, said: "When NHB reached out to me, I was thankful for the chance to be involved in such a meaningful and interesting project.

"It has been challenging and fun at the same time. I think it's meaningful because it introduces the public to the existence of some museums, which they might not know about."

While the hongbao sets are free, the NHB will also offer 350 limited edition collector's albums for sale for the first time this year, Mr Tan said.

These will be priced at $70 and will be available for sale from Jan 22 at the Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall.

There will also be two online giveaways on the "I Love Museums" Facebook page for members of the public to win a full set of the red packets.

The first will be held from today to Jan 16, and the second from Jan 24 to 28.

Housewife Priscilla Quek, 39, has been a collector for two years.

"I really enjoy this campaign and I appreciate how family-oriented it is," said the mother of two.

"When I'm doing this with my kids, it's like a mission and we can learn the different cultures and facts that are displayed at the museums. It has been fun and I really look forward to this year's campaign."

As for Ms Chai, she is on a mission. "My family and I are determined to collect them all this year," she said.

"I have enjoyed myself and I hope this campaign will continue for a long time so that I can collect red packets for all the other zodiac animals."

• For more information, go to https://go.gov.sg/mrhongbao2022