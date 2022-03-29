Ng Eng Hen to speak on security at Malaysia forum

Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen is on a two-day visit to Malaysia to speak on regional security cooperation at the Putrajaya Forum.

He will also be attending the 17th Defence Services Asia Exhibition and Conference, which is organised in conjunction with the forum biennially.

While participating in the programme, Dr Ng will meet key players of defence in neighbouring countries.

They include Malaysian Senior Minister of Defence Hishammuddin Hussein; Brunei's Minister for Defence II Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major-General (Ret), Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi Haji Mohd Yussof; and Philippine Secretary of National Defence Delfin Lorenzana.

The Putrajaya Forum, which is in its sixth run, is organised by the Malaysian Institute of Defence and Security, and brings together defence ministers, officials and academics to discuss defence and security issues.

This is the fifth time that Dr Ng is attending the forum, and he will be speaking on the topic of "Broadening Security Cooperation in the Asia-Pacific: Prospects and Possibilities".

During his visit, which ends today, Dr Ng will be accompanied by Permanent Secretary for Defence Chan Heng Kee and other Ministry of Defence and Singapore Armed Forces officials.

Gena Soh