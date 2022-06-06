Next wave of Covid-19 may emerge as people's antibodies start waning

The next wave of Covid-19 cases in Singapore could emerge as people's antibodies from vaccinations and infections from the last Omicron wave start to wane, leading to a rise in cases in July or August.

Elaborating on remarks last week that Covid-19 cases could spike again in the coming months, driven by the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of the virus, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said the estimate was based on previous waves of the disease.

"It's not due to any complex modelling effort, but just the fact that once a wave subsides, four to six months later, we should expect another wave to rise," said Mr Ong on the sidelines of a visit to the upcoming Bukit Canberra integrated sport and community hub.

"Nothing will happen until months later when our antibodies start to wane, then you can see BA.4 and BA.5 emerging by July or August... that's our estimate."

The two sub-variants were first detected in South Africa early this year, and are currently driving a fresh increase in Covid-19 numbers all over the world.

The first three cases of the sub-variants were detected in Singapore in mid-May, but experts say there is no cause for undue alarm.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) earlier said that the two variants contain mutations in the spike protein that appear to confer "greater immune escape properties and higher transmissibility" compared with the BA.1 and BA.2 variants, which drove the original Omicron outbreak here.

Yesterday, Mr Ong noted that while there have been some cases here, they have not overtaken the BA.1 or BA.2 strains.

"Most importantly, it's not the case numbers, but how many people fall severely ill," he said.

"I believe that with our strong resilience, we can ride through a period of BA.4 and BA.5."

At the MOH annual workplan seminar on June 2, Mr Ong called on every healthcare setting, from nursing homes to community hospitals, to be Covid-19-ready and prepared to handle patients from this next wave of the virus.

He said despite high vaccination coverage and prevailing mask-on rules, Singapore needs to shore up its defences by making more hospital beds available, in case pressure builds up again.

Efforts are under way, with hospitals rolling out home care services to free up beds.

Community treatment facilities have also been redesigned to take in any patient who does not require the acute care that a hospital provides, regardless of his illness.

Such facilities were first rolled out last year to take in elderly Covid-19 patients who required closer monitoring, but were otherwise in stable medical condition.

Besides freeing up beds, eligible seniors - aged 60 and above - who have not taken their booster shots will also have to be convinced to take their third shot, as they are the most vulnerable group, noted Mr Ong.

The total number of locally transmitted Covid-19 cases fell to 2,256 yesterday, down from 2,879 the day before, according to MOH's daily update.

The number of hospitalisations stood at 290, with 29 requiring oxygen supplementation, and eight people currently in the intensive care unit.

There was one death yesterday.