New showcase on active lifestyle initiatives opens in Queenstown

From senior-friendly gyms to fitness trails, Queenstown residents can look forward to initiatives targeted at helping them lead more active lifestyles.

A showcase exhibiting these initiatives, aimed at promoting healthy ageing as a community, opened on Saturday in Stirling Road. The public can provide feedback through the showcase, which runs until today.

One such initiative is a fitness trail in Mei Ling Street, which is slated to be launched next year. It will feature equipment to improve strength, mobility and balance.

Seniors can also look forward to a strength training programme called Gym Tonic, which will tap exercise machines specially designed for older residents.

The showcase is organised by the Housing Board, with participation from stakeholders.

Queenstown, which is Singapore's first and oldest satellite town, was carved out as a health district by stakeholders - including the HDB, National University Health System and National University of Singapore - last year in a pilot programme to support residents in leading healthier lives. It has one of the oldest populations, with almost one out of every four residents aged 65 and above.

Senior Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How, who toured the showcase on Saturday, said: "Singaporeans are living longer, and as we live a longer lifespan, we want many of our seniors to live as much of it healthily, happily and independently."

He noted that it is important to bring care facilities and services closer to where seniors live, adding: "The health district at Queenstown will marry the elements of the built environment, new care approaches and technological innovations to try out new ideas and experiment with them."

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Health Rahayu Mahzam, who was also at the showcase, said that it is a good opportunity to look at the efforts put in place to encourage residents to be more active.

"If these strategies are successful and if they are helpful, we could potentially look at expanding them to other areas," she said.

Queenstown resident Saliha Abubakar, 64, said the showcase gives her a platform to provide input on initiatives she hopes will encourage more seniors to be active.

The part-time cleaner added: "I exercise regularly with my sister and brother-in-law, so I am excited about what is to come. As a senior myself, I think health should be a priority and I feel happy we are well taken care of in this aspect."