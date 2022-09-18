New record set for longest line of hand-painted lanterns

Some 1,688 lanterns lit up Vista Park in Admiralty on Saturday, setting a new Singapore Book Of Records achievement for the longest line of hand-painted lanterns.

They were unveiled at a Mid-Autumn Festival celebration organised by Admiralty grassroots organisations.

Strung together using fairy lights, the lanterns formed a 600m stretch. Admiralty residents, volunteers and community partners such as Republic Polytechnic, the Singapore Sports School and Fei Yue Family Service Centre were involved in their painting.

More than 1,000 people, including Mr Vikram Nair, an MP for Sembawang GRC, joined in the festivities on Saturday, with other highlights including mooncake making, mask painting and a treasure hunt. At one of the activity booths, residents also had fun guessing the answers to riddles in Chinese, Malay and Tamil.