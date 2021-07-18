New mental health service to help youth cope amid pandemic

Ms Danielle Grace Tan was 16 when she had her first panic attack, in the midst of studying for her O-level examinations.

However, conventional wisdom then was that young people do not require professional help, and three years went by before she finally got help.

She was eventually diagnosed with anxiety and depression.

When Ms Tan, now 25, heard last year about how a local charity had set up a team to help young people cope with mental health issues, she signed up as a volunteer.

Shine Children and Youth Services' new youth community outreach team ResiL!ence was officially launched yesterday, alongside Shine's new campaign, "It's the Mental Health for Me".

ResiL!ence aims to raise awareness of mental health issues among youth, promote early identification, facilitate the help-seeking process as well as involve parents and peers in young people's recovery.

Mr Eric Sng, head of ResiL!ence, said that when it started, the team realised that the need for such services was greater than imagined.

Many young people's coping methods such as spending time with friends in person are now compromised due to Covid-19.

"They may feel alone and not know where to seek help," he said.

This is where outfits such as ResiL!ence can help. The team offers services such as mental health screening, basic emotional support, and caregiver support.

Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth and Social and Family Development Eric Chua was the guest of honour at the launch held over Zoom.

He said: "Community-based programmes such as ResiL!ence by Shine are also key to our outreach to youths - they provide mental health services and encourage help-seeking behaviour while building mental resilience."

Ms Tan, a film-maker, said she is thankful that such a programme exists for youth today. "When I was growing up, I also wished that there were some of these services and resources available. It definitely would have helped with my struggles," she said.

The campaign launch, which attracted more than 170 participants, was followed by a virtual panel discussion on how to help youth feel safe in seeking help.

Mr Chua said during the discussion that more can be done to support existing efforts to mitigate the impact of mental health conditions in the community such as the Community Health Assessment Team, a national outreach and mental health check programme under the Institute of Mental Health.

"There's plenty to be done, in terms of resources, the organisation of these resources, and having them better organised, so that the whole process of seeking out information and resources itself is not causing stress to the person who is seeking out help," he said.