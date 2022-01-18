New exhibition imagines lives of S'pore women in 2050

When Dr Kanwaljit Soin and a few other women found that Singapore did not have an organisation that focused on improving the social and legal status of women, they started the Association of Women for Action and Research.

It became the leading women's rights and gender equality group in Singapore and carries on its good work today promoting equitable laws and policies.

Dr Soin is among the women featured in a new exhibition launched at the National Museum of Singapore yesterday. It is the final instalment in a three-part series, The Lives of Women by the Singapore Women's Hall of Fame - an initiative by the Singapore Council of Women's Organisations (SCWO).

Other women showcased include Singapore Malay dance pioneer Som Said, pioneering illustrator Kwan Shan Mei and Singapore's first SEA Games female marathon gold medallist Kandasamy Jayamani.

The latest exhibition paints a picture of what life might look like for Singapore women in 2050 in the areas of education, work, population, leadership and public life, said Ms Junie Foo, president of the SCWO.

It touches on issues such as the caregiving burden that many women have to shoulder, and the challenges they face in the workplace, she added.

These were raised during the year-long Conversations on Singapore Women's Development, an initiative by the Government to review issues concerning women.

The opening of the exhibition was attended by some of the inductees and Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and National Development Sim Ann.

Speaking at the event, Ms Sim said the Government has implemented measures such as revising the sentencing framework for sexual and hurt offences, as well as revising the Singapore Exchange listing rules to require companies to disclose their board's diversity policy, including that on gender.

It also has plans to elevate the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices to law, which will help level the playing field for women in the workplace, she said.

A White Paper with proposals to tackle issues concerning women will be presented in Parliament in the next few months, Ms Sim added. It includes feedback from close to 6,000 participants in 160 conversations during the Conversations on Singapore Women's Development, she said.

"I urge all women to help shape and bring to life (the) possibilities (for them), and to take inspiration from many of our successful women from the Singapore Women's Hall of Fame present today," said Ms Sim.

"We all have the potential to be pioneers and pathfinders, and inspire others as these women have inspired us."