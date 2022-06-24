New committee for the welfare of security agents in S'pore to be formed by year-end

SINGAPORE - A new committee that will look after the welfare of security agents in the Republic will be formed by the end of the year, announced Knight Frank Singapore and Security Association Singapore (SAS) on Friday (June 24).

The committee will aim to provide learning and development programs to these security professionals, as well as counselling and social support.

It will also look into automating work processes to reduce labour redundancy.

The joint statement said that the committee will comprise security agencies, the SAS, and managing agents of properties.

An invitation will also be extended to the Union of Security Employees to contribute and help steer the committee's goals.

The statement added that the committee would ensure that security services and the real estate industry continue to strive towards a conducive ecosystem.

This comes after Knight Frank was flagged by SAS this week for two separate incidents involving the use of discriminatory language in their tender documents for security services.

In a Facebook post on Monday, SAS said that Knight Frank had stipulated maximum ages for security agents to be hired in two tenders, which goes against hiring through merit.