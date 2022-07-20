New book offers young people info on laws most likely to affect them

For young people who are victims of family violence, the most important thing is to tell someone about it.

They may speak to social workers who can pull them away from the source of violence and put them in a safe environment such as a shelter.

This is the advice given to youth who are victims of violence, in a book - Youth And The Law - that was launched yesterday.

Besides family violence, the book also covers topics such as youth crime, sexual offences, cyber bullying and employment rights.

It was produced by the Singapore Association of Women Lawyers (SAWL).

It was written by Allen & Gledhill partner Lim Lei Theng and Legal Aid Bureau director Min Lim, with the help of the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF), judges, lawyers and National University of Singapore law students.

The book aims to provide youth with information on the laws that are most likely to affect them.

Two previous editions of the book, published in 2005 and 2012, were titled Teens And The Law.

The third edition covers the 2020 amendments to the Children and Young Persons Act which enhance protection of abused children.

The book was renamed to expand the target audience to youth and not just teens.

At the launch, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah said: "Some youths may have brushes with the law. In this digital age, these challenges are often compounded by the dynamic and boundless nature of the Internet. Vulnerable youths will need even more support to provide them with proper guidance."

The latest book and advice on family violence come on the back of a sharp spike in child abuse cases investigated last year.

The MSF's Child Protective Service investigated 2,141 cases of abuse in 2021, 63 per cent more than the 1,313 cases in 2020.

Ms Lim Lei Theng said: "I hope youths can find resources through this book to know where to go for help."

The book was launched at Temasek Polytechnic with about 110 people in attendance. About 70 copies were sold at the launch.

Singapore Management University student Amelia Lee Hwee Mun, 21, said: "The book will be useful for youths because it will provide credible information about the law. But it may be limited as youths will tend to look for more information online instead."

Five thousand copies of the book were printed and are selling for $10 each online. All proceeds will go towards the SAWL Scholarship Fund, which helps physically and mentally disabled students as well as the needy.