New attraction at Gardens by the Bay rings in park's 10th anniversary

SINGAPORE - Nature lovers and families have more options to unwind outdoors, exercise and even learn how to grow their own vegetables at a new attraction at Gardens by the Bay.

The new green space, called Active Garden, spans the size of about 1½ football fields and comprises a community garden, two lawns for recreation, fitness equipment for various ages, a classroom for nature-related workshops and a pet-friendly cafe.

The 1ha attraction - which sits along the waterfront promenade facing Marina Bay and is a 10-minute walk from Bayfront MRT station - was officially opened by President Halimah Yacob on Saturday (April 2) to mark the 10th anniversary of Gardens by the Bay.

Admission is free to Active Garden, which was built with the support of the Tote Board. A shuttle service connects Bayfront MRT, Active Garden and the park's conservatories.

The community garden is verdant with more than 50 types of vegetables, herbs and fruit, such as long bean, starfruit and rarer edibles like noni and bilimbi.

Noni is a fruit-bearing tree from the coffee family, and its fruit and leaves are used as traditional medicine in South-east Asia. The green bilimbi fruit tastes sour and is usually eaten as a relish to add flavour to food.

The community garden is run by horticulturists and volunteers, who will conduct edibles-growing workshops for visitors.

Twenty volunteers - who are in their 30s up to their 70s - maintain the community garden by preparing the soil, sowing the seeds and fertilising young plants.

One of them is business owner Mike Lian, 52, who has been volunteering with Gardens by the Bay for five years and tending to the vines in the community garden - which has yielded eggplant, winged bean and winter melon.

He looks forward to welcoming visitors to the 278 sq m plot and showing them how to grow edibles.

"We hope to share some knowledge with the visitors and inspire them to try growing edibles in their homes or community gardens. There will also be terrarium-making workshops and classes on growing basil and mint," said Mr Lian.