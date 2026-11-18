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New 10-year study to track over 10,000 Singapore married couples, families from 2028

The Ministry of Social and Family Development will launch the longitudinal study in 2028.

SINGAPORE – More than 10,000 couples and families in Singapore will be tracked over a decade in a new study to understand how their needs and circumstances change through marriage, parenthood and other major life transitions.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) will launch the longitudinal study in 2028, Senior Minister of State for Social and Family Development Goh Pei Ming announced on Nov 18.

Speaking at the closing of the two-day Asian Family Conference 2026 at Shangri-La Singapore, he said the findings will contribute to a growing body of research on families across the region.

Called Resilience and Outcomes Over Time in Singapore Families, the study will examine the challenges families face, how they navigate them and how their marriage and parenthood decisions change over time.

“These insights will help us anticipate families’ changing needs, understand how family resilience evolves, and provide timely support when it is needed most,” Goh said.

Senior Minister of State for Social and Family Development Goh Pei Ming delivering the closing address during the Asian Family Conference 2026 at Shangri-La Singapore on Nov 18. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

It will involve a representative sample of married couples in Singapore, comprising newlyweds from the 2028 marriage cohort and couples married for two to nine years, with or without children.

Recruitment is expected to begin in 2028, with more details to be released closer to the date.

MSF said the findings would guide the development of policies and programmes to better support families through major life transitions and challenges.

The study comes amid changing family structures and demographic trends across the region.

The inaugural State of ASEAN Families Report 2026, released on Nov 17 at the conference, found that people are marrying later, having fewer children and living in smaller households across most member states.

The report drew on national statistics from 10 ASEAN countries and a survey of almost 13,000 urban households.

While families across the region are changing, their importance has not diminished, said Goh.

He added that the need for love, belonging, security and connection remains.

Families play a fundamental role in shaping children’s development and well-being, he said, providing the foundation for their values, relationships and experiences from a young age.

Conversely, turbulent family environments could have adverse effects on children that last into adulthood, he said.

Goh added that MSF would review its structures, processes and policies to look beyond individual needs and programmes and consider families as a whole.

Earlier on Nov 18, conference keynote speaker Chong Yap Seng, dean of the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, spoke about the influence of parenting on children’s futures.

Goh said countries can learn from one another’s approaches to support families.

He cited Brunei’s Plan of Action on the Family Institution 2025 to 2029, which aims to boost family resilience and social support systems, and the Philippines’ First 1,000 Days Programme, which provides financial and nutritional support to families during children’s early years.

He added that while the Government has an important role in supporting families through policies and resources, it cannot do so alone.

Social service organisations and community partners are also vital in providing practical help and guidance to families facing greater challenges, he added.