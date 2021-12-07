Needy families get to pick items for care packs

Madam Normahani Rohani, 31, a mother of eight, finds it difficult to make full use of the items in care packs given to her family by charities.

Toiletries, face masks and cleaning supplies always come in handy, but some food items are wasted as her children do not always consume the ones given.

"I would rather choose the vegetables myself, so they don't get wasted," said Madam Normahani, who put aside several job offers in the past year to devote her time to looking after her children in their two-room rental flat.

Last Saturday, some 1,300 needy households in rental flats were given the option to customise their care packs for the first time under the North West Community Development Council's WeCare@North West - Service Week initiative.

Beneficiaries from four divisions in North West District - Limbang, Nee Soon South, Sembawang Central and Zhenghua - could select up to eight household necessities worth around $50 through an online form ahead of the distribution. Volunteers delivered the care packs to the doorsteps of beneficiaries.

The idea is to meet the urgent household needs of residents and minimise potential wastage, said Ms Carrie Tan, an MP for Nee Soon GRC.

Beneficiaries in other divisions of North West District will receive customised care packs in another run of the initiative next month.

Last Saturday, Madam Normahani chose laundry detergent, shampoo, toilet paper as well as other items that she estimated would last her family two weeks. "Some of my kids have eczema, so it is good that I can choose the shower items based on the ingredients," she said.

Madam Eleana Yuan, 70, a former sales secretary, picked bathing and cleaning items, which she said can last her two months.

"These donations help me a lot with my expenses as I have retired and don't earn money. Last time, I gave away some donated items like oats, coffee and beans as I do not consume them," she said.