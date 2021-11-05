NEA acts against 76 for flouting safety rules at hawker centres

The National Environment Agency (NEA) has taken action against 76 individuals as it stepped up enforcement against breaches of safe management measures (SMMs) at hawker centres from Oct 25 to 31.

The offences included gathering in groups of more than two, not maintaining a safe distance of at least 1m and not wearing masks, said NEA on Wednesday.

The agency reminded the public that masks must be properly worn over the nose and mouth when one is not eating or drinking.

Since Oct 13, only fully vaccinated individuals and children aged 12 and below have been allowed to dine at hawker centres under the vaccination-differentiated SMMs. Since Oct 20, enforcement action has been taken against individuals for infringing these measures, said NEA.

Twenty unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals were found to be dining at hawker centres during selective checks by safe distancing enforcement officers between Oct 27 and Nov 2, and their particulars were taken down.

NEA said first-time offenders who breach the vaccination-differentiated measures at hawker centres will be given a written warning, while second-time offenders face a fine of $300. Those with subsequent offences may face composition or court fines.

Diners who refuse to show enforcement officers the vaccination verification on the TraceTogether app, or provide their TraceTogether token to be scanned to determine their vaccination status, will also have their particulars taken down, added NEA.

"Strict compliance with Covid-19 SMMs and vaccination-differentiated measures is critical to protect one's own health and that of others. We seek everyone's cooperation in the transition towards a Covid-19-resilient nation," it said.