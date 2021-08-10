NDP participants

HARMONIOUS MELTING POT

I'll go with the word 'harmony'. What is really unique about Singapore is our ability to pull together despite being a very diverse melting pot of cultures. We continue to build our national identity despite having quite a lot of people from different races, languages and faiths coming together.

DEPUTY SUPERINTENDENT OF POLICE GREGORY KANG, 29, Singapore Police Force guard of honour contingent commander, on the Singapore spirit.

ABILITY TO ADAPT

Being part of a virtual contingent is really meaningful for me, as it is a special experience and one I can't forget. There are always new things coming up and this is one of the ways we adapt to the situation and make the best of it.

MURUGESH PARTHIV, 17, commander of the National Cadet Corps contingent and Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) student.

FIRST TIME MARCHING

I was staying near the National Stadium and I could see the live fireworks and fly-past at the same time as it was on television. I decided to do something different this year and re-experience my childhood days.

FIRST WARRANT OFFICER NADYA MOHAMED ZAH, 35, a contingent participant and hazardous material specialist, who marched for the first time in her seventh parade.

SPIRIT OF DARING

We have gone through many challenges together as a nation. Covid-19 is yet another challenge that we can overcome together and emerge stronger from as a society. To me, the Singapore spirit is a dare-to-try attitude and I draw strength from that.

MAJOR MUHAMMAD ISKANDAR DZULFADHLI ABDUL RAHMAN, 33, one of the F-15SG pilots.