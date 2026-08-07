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NDP 2026: Six places to catch a view of the fireworks, and tips for taking better pictures

Fireworks from the first National Education show of the 2026 National Day Parade, photographed from Tanjong Rhu View on July 11.

SINGAPORE – With the return of the National Day Parade to the National Stadium after 10 years, this year’s main fireworks display will be set off from a platform within the Kallang Basin.

If you did not manage to snag tickets to the parade on Aug 9, fret not. Various public spots surrounding the central water body offer unblocked views of the fireworks that you can enjoy with your loved ones.

The main fireworks display is expected to take place at around 8.15pm.

Here are six places to watch the fireworks, plus some photography tips.

Kallang Riverside Park

About a 10-minute walk from Lavender MRT station, this park offers grassy areas that are ideal for laying down a picnic mat for a feast as you watch the fireworks by the river.

If you plan to get there in the afternoon to secure a spot, the tall palm trees and resting pavilions provide shelter from the sun or rain.

Tanjong Rhu Promenade

This waterfront route beside the basin includes Tanjong Rhu Park Connector and the four-storey Tanjong Rhu Lookout Tower for those seeking a higher vantage point.

The nearest MRT station is Tanjong Rhu MRT station, about a five-minute walk away.

Lookout deck at Kallang Basin

Located directly opposite the National Stadium, this viewing spot is a popular choice among fireworks enthusiasts, so be sure to head down early to reserve a space.

Consider getting there by taking a short walk from Nicoll Highway MRT station.

Stadium Riverside Walk

Situated just outside the National Stadium, this stretch of pavement offers views of the fireworks set against the backdrop of the city skyline.

Head to the nearby Water Sports Centre for a higher vantage point on the second level, and a less crowded viewing experience.

Kallang Lawn Bowl

The open area within the sports complex may offer a quieter alternative if you want to avoid the crowds.

The nearest MRT station is Stadium station, via exit B towards Stadium Boulevard.

Golden Mile Tower

Around 1.5km from the National Stadium, this location has a higher vantage point and a wider view of the surrounding area.

It is also fully sheltered so you do not have to worry about potential rain. The building is a five-minute walk from Nicoll Highway MRT station.

How to capture the best fireworks photos on your phone

Use a tripod to keep your phone steady if possible, and turn off the flash since it will not be able to light up an area far away, suggested The Straits Times senior executive photojournalist Ong Wee Jin.

Locking focus and exposure is also helpful when shooting moving lights such as fireworks, as this prevents the camera from automatically focusing on the wrong subject.

“Lower the exposure so that the fireworks come out colourful and not overexposed, and use burst mode to capture the best moment in the sequence of fireworks,” said Ong.

“Turning on night mode is also useful to capture longer light trails of firework, but that would need a tripod.”

While many may think the best shots come during the climax of the display, Ong said: “The best photos are the ones nearer the start of the fireworks display, before it gets too smoky.”