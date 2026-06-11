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NDP music director Bang Wenfu said that multiple songs cater to different ideas, viewpoints and tastes among the different brackets of society.

SINGAPORE – Instead of celebrating National Day with a single anthem, the 2026 parade will cater to different tastes with three original songs by local artistes.

One is an uplifting song about finding one’s voice, another an electronic pop track about resilience, and the third a fusion disco funk anthem about finding joy.

“Singapore is not monolithic, we are a multicultural society. So there is diversity in preferences, views, and messaging,” said National Day Parade (NDP) music director Bang Wenfu.

“We feel that multiple songs cater to different ideas, viewpoints and tastes among the different brackets of society.”

Speaking to the media on June 11 at Infinite Studios in one-north, he added: “Covering different genres is very important as it is a show for every Singaporean, we wouldn’t want to make even one small fraction of a population feel like they’re being left out.”

NDP 2026 will return to the National Stadium after 10 years. It will host about 42,000 people, almost double what the Padang can hold.

However, crowd favourites such as the mobile column, Red Lions and aerial display will not make an appearance.

Instead, Bang said the venue offers more of a “concert vibe”, which supported the decision to do something different in 2026.

Jasmine Sokko, the composer and singer for electronic dance music (EDM) track You’ll Be Okay, told the media in a recorded interview that having three very different songs says something “quite beautiful” about Singapore.

“We’ve always been diverse. There isn’t just one Singaporean experience. Everyone comes from a different place, each carrying a dream, aspiration, and worries unique to their own,” she said.

“But we’re connected by the same sense of hope. So naturally, I think that different songs will connect to different people, and what I can hope is that my song would eventually reach out to the right people who are ready to receive and connect with the message,” Sokko added.

Bang, who was also NDP music director in 2024, said that looking back at the past repertoire, previous NDP songs have been anthem-heavy and more suited to parades.

In 2024, he integrated modern pop rock, Asian instruments and alternative techno into the show.

For 2026, the team identified gaps in the stylistic repertoire, and made the decision to bring in artistes like Sokko, Gareth Fernandez and Dru Chen, who specialise in different genres.

Bang said he was also keen to have weish, who performed in 2024, back in 2026 because of her tremendous ability to write good lyrics.

He added that as a music director, it was very important to respect each artiste’s stylistic identity.

“For Jasmine, she has made a name for herself in EDM, especially in China. It would be a huge disservice to her if I asked her to fit a certain narrative for the show... I want to maximise the strengths of each artiste,” he said.

weish, who composed the song Giants, told the media that she thinks Singaporeans are becoming more open to unconventional NDP songs.

The indie musician had previously performed an original song, Horizon, in 2024’s parade.

“We were really nervous because it was quite a departure from what the NDP audience is used to sonically, but we ended up being really moved by the response, especially from younger audiences,” she said.

Gareth Fernandez (left) and Dru Chen specialise in different genres. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

Local musicians Fernandez and Chen co-wrote the song Sparkle.

Fernandez told reporters that one challenge he faced while working on the song was fearing the feedback and reception from the public.

“One thing about Singaporeans is that if they don’t like it, they will let you know. I am thankful that most comments were actually very kind. I think that with that pressure, you want to deliver something good because it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Chen, who is also a lecturer at Republic Polytechnic, said: “We took that pressure in our stride and tried to really lay our hearts and souls into the track.”