SINGAPORE - With subdued National Day celebrations this year due to Covid-19 restrictions, and a ceremonial parade to mark the nation's independence, many Singaporeans got creative in commemorating the occasion.

Here's a selection of National Day greetings making the rounds online.

The Straits Times wishes all Singaporeans a Happy National Day.

Some have produced musical covers of beloved National Day classics.

Others created Singapore-themed WhatsApp and Telegram stickers.



PHOTO: SENTOSA