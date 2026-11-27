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MSF will work with the sector to develop a common baseline service model under the new One Family Service model.

SINGAPORE - Common workflows, practice standards, and systems for sharing data will be developed for social service agencies (SSAs) across seven regions as Singapore prepares to overhaul how it provides social services from 2029.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said it will work with the sector to develop a common baseline service model to ensure consistent, safe and family-centred practices under the new One Family Service (OFS) model announced on Nov 26 .

Under the new model, families with multiple needs will have one integrated case plan, with a primary case worker coordinating support from professionals across different agencies, reducing the need for repeated assessments and separate case plans.

Families will no longer need to visit different centres for the various support they require.

MSF said in response to queries from The Straits Times that one possible arrangement would be to share a consultation room in an existing family service centre with other SSAs within the region. A family’s primary case worker and other professionals could meet the family there for their sessions, instead of requiring visits to different locations.

Under OFS, nine existing support programmes in areas like family services, protection and youth programmes will be brought under a single service model. The rollout is expected to begin in three regions in 2029, with the remaining four following over the subsequent one to two years.

SSAs and social workers who spoke to ST saw the value in the changes but flagged challenges including manpower needs and getting agencies with different organisational cultures to work together.

An MSF spokesperson said the ministry will build systems to support data-sharing under OFS. The Family Services Review Committee’s report, which was released on Nov 26, recommended a common digital platform that would let authorised professionals across agencies access relevant information about a family’s needs and case plan, coordinate their work and support regional service planning.

MSF and the sector will define shared outcomes for each region, funding arrangements and shared infrastructure arrangements.

When asked how the SSAs would be expected to work together within the new framework, the spokesperson said regional SSAs will determine their respective roles based on the needs of families and their own expertise, capabilities, service locations and community networks.

For example, agencies offering similar services could divide responsibilities by town. Regional partners will also work out how interdisciplinary teams operate, how regional decisions are made, and how to identify gaps in services, improve service delivery protocols and organise professional training.

MSF said it will provide dedicated transition funding to all seven regions to support things like partnership development, staff preparation, and testing new approaches. It is also exploring additional funding and resources for manpower, consultancy and change management, with detailed arrangements still being developed.

Agencies preparing for change

Some agencies have already started testing integrated approaches within their own organisations.

In late 2025, Kampong Kapor Community Services (KKCS) trialled an integrated team with staff from four programmes - family service centre, FAM, KidSTART and child protection - to help families requiring multiple services.

Under the arrangement, workers carried out one assessment and developed one case plan for each family. They met families together where possible, while a supervisor reviewed cases with the workers monthly and revised plans where necessary.

KKCS executive director Lee Yean Wun told ST that the trial highlighted the importance of building relationships between workers trained in different disciplines, as well as the need for clearer structures to guide how integrated teams operate.

KKCS is discussing with its partners to prototype its model in the central region in late 2027.

Care Corner Singapore plans to set up a regional transformation office over the next two to three years to prepare for the changes.

Its chief executive, Christian Chao, said agencies in the north region have organised learning exchanges on professional practices and the use of data and technology.

PPIS has also met other agencies to explore closer collaboration, said its principal social worker Zahara Mahmood.

Challenges for agencies and workers

While the agencies that spoke to ST saw the rationale for the new model to better serve families with multiple complex needs , they raised concerns about manpower, retraining and managing caseloads during the transition.

Chao said he expects Care Corner to need additional manpower in the near term as agencies take on new responsibilities and develop new capabilities.

“Readiness doesn’t happen by accident. We need dedicated resources to build it,” he said.

Fang Xin Wei, director of Yishun Family Service at the Singapore Children’s Society, questioned how workers would find time to acquire new competencies alongside their existing workloads.

He also asked whether MSF could provide funding for more manpower in the transition , so practitioners would have enough time and bandwidth to train for the new model.

Chao added that those taking on the role of primary case worker would need to learn to coordinate specialists from different agencies and take a whole-family view, instead of focusing on an individual client.

Supervisors will also need to guide professionals from different disciplines, which they may not have to do today, said those interviewed.

Associate director for strategic development, family and social services at Methodist Welfare Services Yeow Ming Zhen said supervisors will need stronger cross-disciplinary skills to reconcile differing professional perspectives and guide team-based decisions.

Zahara said supervisors would have to help workers navigate their roles within interdisciplinary teams, while frontline workers will need time and support to adjust.

Another challenge raised by agencies is getting organisations with different cultures, approaches and workflows to operate as equal partners.

Yeow said practitioners accustomed to their own agencies’ approaches would need to develop ways of assessing cases and making decisions jointly.

MSF said case supervisors will provide direction where professionals have differing views on managing a case. More complex disagreements can be referred to regional practice leaders, and unresolved issues escalated to social service offices.

The ministry said the phased rollout is intended to give agencies time to develop partnerships, prepare their workers and systems, and test new ways of working.