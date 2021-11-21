Move to make CBD, heartland more accessible

A new initiative for infrastructural improvements will make it easier for people with disabilities to go to work and move around their estates.

The Accessible City Network was announced by National Development Minister Desmond Lee yesterday at the launch of CaringSG, a caregiver-led initiative for special needs caregivers.

It aims to enhance the accessibility of public spaces, such as by identifying where more barrier-free features are needed or providing better way-finding signage.

Its pilot, Our Accessible City @ CBD (Raffles Place), will be identifying challenges people with disabilities face when moving around the Central Business District.

Mr Lee said: "The CBD is a core commercial district where many people go to work. But for persons with disabilities... there are often challenges in getting around conveniently."

It is led by Mr Michael Ngu, chief executive of architects 61, and the Building and Construction Authority, who will get input from the Disabled People's Association, Handicaps Welfare Association and other community groups, as well as people with disabilities.

Plans are also under way to introduce the initiative to the heartland, starting with Boon Lay.

These efforts will be led by Ms Judy Wee, executive director of the Muscular Dystrophy Association Singapore, and the Housing Board.

Although HDB estates are largely barrier-free, more can be done to close the gaps that may still exist, Mr Lee added.

The Accessible City Network implements one of the recommendations of the Third Enabling Masterplan, a national road map to building a more inclusive society for people with disabilities.