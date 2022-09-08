Most staff who face customers choose to keep their masks on

Singapore has made masks optional in most settings but many customer-facing staff are still keeping theirs on.

Ten days after the rules here were relaxed, many who work in settings such as hair salons, childcare centres and supermarkets continue to have their masks on.

Most businesses that The Straits Times spoke to said they have not put in place any policy mandating this, and that they have left it to their employees to make their own decisions.

Last month, it was announced that masks would not be required in most indoor settings from Aug 29.

Masking up is now mandatory only on public transport and in healthcare settings. These are healthcare facilities, residential care homes and indoor premises in hospitals and polyclinics.

Public transport commuters must keep their masks on when riding on buses and trains and in indoor facilities such as the boarding areas of bus interchanges.

At haarAttic hair salon, which has outlets in Keong Saik Road and Boat Quay, employees are encouraged to wear masks, though it is not compulsory to do so.

Its managing director Chen Yii Wei said this comes after feedback from customers.

"We do this so that (employees) can protect both themselves and customers," he said. "Most customers do feel more secure if the staff have their mask on."

A similar policy is implemented at all of Star Learners' 42 childcare centres, according to the chain's deputy head Audrey Chen.

"Even as mask-wearing is made optional, the majority of our teachers still prefer to mask up to lower the risks of transmission, if any, to the little ones they care for daily," she said.

Ms Chen added that about three-quarters of employees opt to keep their masks on and almost all are vaccinated, which gives parents peace of mind.

When ST visited the FairPrice outlet at Toa Payoh Central on Tuesday, most of the supermarket's workers were masked up.

A spokesman for the supermarket chain said: "FairPrice operates in compliance with the requirements set by the authorities.

"The wearing of masks is optional for both customers and staff in-store, with the exception of staff involved in the preparation of food and drinks, such as promoters and counter service staff, as well as staff stationed at our outlets located in hospitals and medical centres."

Some businesses that have made masks voluntary are leaning closer to the Government's overall Covid-19 posture.

At another salon - Love Hair Singapore - employees have largely ditched their masks, as long as their customers are comfortable with them doing so.

Love Hair Singapore director Toni Ovenden said: "The staff are aware it is their choice and, so far, they all seem to be embracing being mask-free. Due to the nature of our business, it is necessary to see people's face shapes and connect with them personally and being able to see each other's face is part of that.

"However, if anyone feels uncomfortable, we are more than happy to put a mask on during his or her appointment."

At the Timezone gaming arcade in VivoCity shopping mall, many parents were seen with their children amid the September school holidays.

When ST was there on Monday afternoon, the crowd was split roughly down the middle in terms of those wearing masks and those who were not.

An arcade manager, who wanted to be known only as Jonny, said he was fine going unmasked.

The 38-year-old said: "Our management has said that they would be following whatever the government policy was, and since everyone is already vaccinated, I don't think there's much to worry about.

"We, of course, still have our scheduled cleaning and wipe-down operations but, on the whole, I think you can see that many people are getting used to going around maskless now."