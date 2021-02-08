Most are satisfied with welfare and benefits here

Migrant workers are generally contented with their working and living conditions here, though some think that their salaries are insufficient due to the high cost of living in Singapore.

Most of them also want to integrate more with the local community but do not see many opportunities for doing so.

These are the views of 20 migrant workers interviewed by The Straits Times, who were responding to a survey of the public perception of migrant workers in Singapore.

About four in five agreed with the finding that the current levels of welfare and benefits for migrant workers are acceptable.

Mr Alam Mohammad Faridul, 29, said: "My company has been good to us; they've taken care of us for a long time. They've never cut our salary, not even a dollar; we still get our full pay. Even now, our company gives us food because we can't go outside." He has been working in Singapore for seven years.

Mr Shopon Khan, 32, is also satisfied with his current salary and living conditions, but was glad to hear that most Singaporeans are willing to pay more to improve their welfare. "We are all working here for a better life," he said. "If someone wants to help us so we can have a better life, sure, we welcome it."

But other workers lament at their salaries. "Everything is expensive in Singapore; makan (food) also expensive," said Mr Hussen Md Khokon, 31.

Some would also like to see more improvements in accommodations, though they have noticed some changes after the Covid-19 pandemic hit last year.

Mr Shamin Ahmed, 32, said that he used to share a dormitory room with 23 other workers, but it has since been reduced to 18 people a room. Still, he said he would prefer it if he could share the room with about 10 to 12 people. "We do construction work under the sun; it's very hot," he said. "When we come back, we want to feel comfortable."

The workers said they have few opportunities to get to know the locals, which was a key finding in the study.

Mr Alomgir, 34, who goes by one name, said: "Singaporeans are busy working in offices. Workers are also busy at construction sites.

"We work in different places, so it's hard to talk. If we're together, maybe we can share stories and joke together."