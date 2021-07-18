More women swiping right for younger men

More women on dating apps are swiping right to accept a younger partner. The same applies to those using a dating agency, with age rarely listed as a deal-breaker when it comes to a potential spouse.

At dating agency GaiGai, almost 60 per cent of new female members say they are open to dating a younger man now, up from 56 per cent in 2016.

Ms Danchen Zhang, assistant digital marketing manager at GaiGai, said the rising acceptance of such unions can be attributed in part to the positive coverage in both traditional and social media over the years.

It also helps that more celebrities and influencers have been opening up about their May-December romances, she added.

Take influencer Yan Kay Kay, 39. People who follow her posts on social media have been regaled with the e-commerce director's updates on her relationship with Mr Brandon Loh, 28, a real estate agent.

The two got married in 2019 and have a son, 13 months old, and a daughter on the way.

Her snippets on their family life have garnered positive responses. Those in similar older woman-younger man pairings have messaged them directly to share their experiences and to ask for advice on dealing with societal and parental pressures.

She said: "Most people don't publicly address this and the issues that come with it, so these followers look to us for inspiration or as a guide of some sorts."

Other dating agencies interviewed also say women are more financially independent - hence they are more open to a younger man or one who earns less.

Online dating has also changed the way people find dates, although looks still play a big part in the process.

Ms Anisa Hassan, founder of Date High Flyers International, said: "It's inevitable for those with alluring or captivating profile pictures to get more 'hits'."

Ms Wendy Tse Wulff, founder of Society W, noted that women today are keeping themselves well. "In many ways, 40 is really the new 30," she said.

The most important criterion varies... but the most common one is simply compatibility. Someone who is on a similar wavelength, and that you'd enjoy spending time with. MS WENDY TSE WULFF, founder of Society W.

Women a few years older than the men encounter few issues getting paired, say those interviewed.

Ms Wulff said age is usually of secondary importance in the search for a spouse. "The most important criterion varies... but the most common one is simply compatibility. Someone who is on a similar wavelength, and that you'd enjoy spending time with."