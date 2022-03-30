More Swedish firms here double paternity leave to 4 weeks

When AstraZeneca medical director Vikram Shetty's daughter was born last November, his four weeks of paternity leave helped him ease the load on his wife and develop a bond with the baby.

Mr Shetty, 43, is among employees who benefited from the pharmaceutical giant's decision to sign a pledge last year to double paid paternity leave for workers from two weeks to four - as part of a campaign by the Swedish Chamber of Commerce Singapore (SwedCham).

A total of 25 Swedish businesses in Singapore, including clothing retail giant H&M and carmaker Volvo Group, have signed up to double paternity leave for employees by this year.

Mr Shetty said: "Nothing prepares you to be a new parent, and a big aspect of the time away from work was to get in touch with my own emotions and feelings.

"Having a company ethos that understands the needs of new parents such as downtime, flexible work times and the need to also be present also has a positive effect on the well-being of my wife."

With the #DoubleUp initiative, SwedCham said it hopes to contribute to shifting mindsets in the workplace and broaden the conversation around the topic of gender equality and a more inclusive future.

The move was inspired by Swedish furniture giant Ikea, which doubled paid paternity leave benefits in 2017 to four weeks.

SwedCham's announcement comes a day after the release of a White Paper on Singapore women's development - which outlines the Government's plans to improve the lives of women.

Working fathers are now entitled to two weeks of paid paternity leave, while mothers get 16 weeks.

SwedCham said most firms that are pledging to double paternity leave are from sectors in which men have traditionally been the majority.