More sign up for psychological first aid course

A psychological first aid (PFA) course introduced in 2016 to help Singapore enhance community resilience and deal with national crises has seen a higher take-up rate during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Developed by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the psychosocial support course teaches participants ways to help and support others with psychological or emotional problems or disorders.

It was the nation's first public training course in psychological first aid.

The course teaches people to identify signs of stress and support affected people, but is not meant to be professional counselling, said the Singapore Red Cross.

Five years on, and amid an unremitting global pandemic, enrolment for this course has jumped almost five times to 1,300 in the past 10 months - up from 270 for all of last year.

Ms Carmen Wong, 34, head of centre for psychosocial support at the Singapore Red Cross, has been teaching the PFA course for a year.

"There's now a lack of normalcy due to the pandemic - a loss of connections and routine which can bring about a lot of stress to different people," Ms Wong said.

"It isn't just individuals who are concerned about helping someone in their lives - we see more organisations that are looking to see how they can support their employees because of the transitions brought about by Covid-19."

Participants get basic training in spotting signs of stress, and learn how to provide emotional support by connecting with them in non-intrusive, compassionate ways.

Adjunct Associate Professor Clare Yeo Kwang Ngee, a senior principal clinical psychologist at the Institute of Mental Health, said: "Speaking to someone who is PFA-trained can go a long way to help someone in distress feel better and be receptive to professional help for their issues."

More than 3,000 people have taken the course since 2016.

Ms Sylvie Ta Higgs, 36, a marketing communications and public relations senior manager at Xylem South-east Asia, attended the PFA course through her company in August.

The course complemented her company's internal network to support mental well-being for employees by promoting open communication about mental health topics.

She said: "Some may have adapted well to it (the pandemic), but others who are home alone or have children doing home-based learning may be struggling more. So, there's no better time to talk about mental health."

The one-day psychosocial support course (https://redcross.sg/get-trained/psychosocial-support) runs for about six hours and costs $120.