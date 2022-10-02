More should be done to support seniors as aspirations change: DPM

As part of efforts to refresh Singapore's social compact and combat negativity surrounding ageing, the People's Action Party Seniors Group (PAPSG) will push to ensure seniors have good opportunities in the economy and help to provide better end-of-life care.

As Singapore's population continues to age rapidly, with one in four citizens above 65 by 2030, more should be done to support seniors as their expectations and aspirations are changing, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at a commemoration of International Day of Older Persons at Concorde Hotel on Saturday.

"Now more and more seniors want to stay active, be it in the workplace or in the community. In the future, I'm sure our seniors will stay healthier for longer, and they will be more educated, more independent, as well as financially comfortable," he said in a speech to 300 party activists and retired MPs.

Society's perception of seniors must change, said Mr Wong, adding: "We must embrace productive longevity and view our seniors as assets. We must find new ways to tap the wealth of experience and knowledge of our seniors."

To ensure seniors have good opportunities in the economy, PAPSG will help them remain in the workforce for longer if they prefer. A new anti-discrimination law to protect workers from unfair treatment in the workplace is also in the works.

"We will continue to study what more needs to be done in this area, around employment opportunities and workplace and employment practices," Mr Wong said.

The group also aims to provide better assurance to seniors on ageing with purpose and dignity, such as enabling them to have socially active and healthier lifestyles through preventative healthcare and community activities.

"We will continue to ensure our HDB estates and neighbourhoods are senior-friendly, so that our seniors will not be hindered in any way by their physical environment," he added.

"The worst thing that can happen is when a senior stays at home and just watches TV every day. The decline is very rapid. So we need that strong community network to reach out to these seniors... give them some purpose to be in the community, to make friends and have strong relationships."

As more seniors are living on their own and do not have family support, PAPSG will also explore designing and scaling up assisted living options.

About 120 PAPSG activists have taken a palliative care training session on how to support caregivers and those suffering from terminal illnesses. Some have become palliative care ambassadors in their communities.

Jurong GRC MP Xie Yao Quan, the organising chairman of Saturday's event, said seniors must continue to play an essential role in building Singapore's future.

PAPSG will continue to advocate for seniors, including through the Forward Singapore conversations, he added. "We know cost of living is a serious concern for all Singaporeans including our seniors, especially those who have retired. On our part, PAPSG will continue to highlight these concerns and listen closely to (what people are saying on) the ground," he said.