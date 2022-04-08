More needy households able to have healthier meals: Study

About one-fifth of lower-income households studied were able to improve their access to healthy and regular meals daily despite the economic setback caused by the Covid-19 pandemic over the past two years.

Out of 59 households, which had earlier reported difficulties maintaining the quality and regularity of their meals, 12 now said they were able to get sufficient, safe and nutritious food.

This finding was part of a study last year by the Singapore Management University's Lien Centre for Social Innovation titled The Hunger Report Part II: Targeting Specific Needs In The Wake Of Covid-19. The results were published last month.

According to Dr Dalvin Sidhu, one of the study's authors, the 2021 study was carried out to assess the pandemic's impact on the food insecurity of lowerincome households.

Food insecurity is defined as difficulty in maintaining the quality or amount of food consumed.

Commissioned by The Food Bank Singapore, an earlier 2019 study surveyed around 1,200 households and found that 10 per cent experienced food insecurity with almost 80 per cent of these respondents citing financial constraints as the main cause.

"What we wanted to do in Hunger Report II was to go back to the previously identified food-insecure households, just to understand how Covid-19 had impacted them," said Dr Sidhu.

Over a two-month period, some of the households were given FairPrice vouchers worth $160 to $300 a month, depending on the size of the household.

Recipients used the vouchers to buy food similar to that bought by the average Singaporean, the researchers noted.

Said Dr Sidhu: "We saw that they (the lower-income households) were purchasing more fresh vegetables, meat and fish.

"Our takeaway was that when these households are given some autonomy in making better decisions about their nutrition, they are willing to do so, and this offered them the additional benefit of exercising self-reliance in a dignified manner."