A growing number of gamblers are voluntarily banning themselves from all the 46 jackpot rooms here and the Singapore Pools online account, where they can place bets on games such as football and 4D.

There were 4,878 self-exclusion orders from jackpot rooms in force at end-December last year, a 25 per cent jump from 3,895 such orders at end-2020. At the end of 2019, there were only 3,515 such orders.