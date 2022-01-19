More can visit River Hongbao this year at Gardens by the Bay

River Hongbao will take place at Gardens by the Bay this year for the second time running, with live performances and amusement rides brought back.

In-person festivities will begin on Jan 30 and last till Feb 6. Virtual activities will also be available as part of the hybrid event.

River Hongbao, which began in 1987 and was held previously at The Float @ Marina Bay, is an iconic part of Chinese New Year celebrations here.

Festivalgoers can look forward to getai performances and a xinyao night, both featuring local artistes.

The event is free but ticketed as part of crowd control measures.

Up to 4,400 visitors per time slot can enter the event grounds, compared with 2,000 last year.

Bookings can be made on the River Hongbao website at https:// riverhongbao.sg

Time slots will be released in batches from 11am today. Up to five people can be registered per booking.

Over a hundred volunteers, safe distancing ambassadors and auxiliary officers will be deployed on the ground to help usher and disperse crowds and ensure that safe management measures are adhered to.

Mr Thomas Chua, chairman of the River Hongbao organising committee, said: "As the Omicron situation is still developing, we will monitor it and work with the authorities.

"If there is a need to make changes to our activities in the event of the situation evolving, we will not hesitate to take the necessary action as the safety of visitors is our utmost priority."

Thirty lanterns will be set up this year, up from 24 last year.

These include a God of Fortune one at the Supertree Grove and 12 others based on the animals of the Chinese zodiac.

There is also a piano keyboard lantern - named Rising After Challenges - comprising a giant floor piano which a limited number of people can play with their feet.

Heart-shaped arches, collectively named Wishing Heart, will be set up for people to cast coins for good luck - a Chinese New Year tradition.

Visitors can also offer blessings or make wishes by releasing floating flowers with LED lights onto the Dragonfly Lake at the event - at a fee of $10.

All collections from Wishing Heart and the flower blessings will go to charity.

There will also be an exhibition on the cultural and social history of the Chinese and overseas Chinese communities.

Curated by Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall, the exhibition includes depictions of mythical deities and creatures, as well as scenes from traditional folklore and opera.

Virtual activities include a POSB mobile game where players pursue zodiac animals and stand a chance to win cash prizes, as well as contests across different social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram.

River Hongbao is organised by the Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations, Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Singapore Press Holdings' Chinese Media Group, Singapore Tourism Board and People's Association.