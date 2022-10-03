More adults with autism to be hired in healthcare sector under new MOU

Mr William Low, 22, enjoys his work at IHH Healthcare Singapore's (IHH SG) corporate planning department, where he checks patient records for discrepancies.

He has autism and likes the office's quiet environment, which he says enables him to focus on his work well.

"It feels good to be employed. I am making a living for myself, earning money," he said.

Mr Low is one of 15 adults with autism who have been able to land a job in the healthcare sector as a result of a collaboration since 2019 between IHH SG and the Autism Resource Centre (ARC).

The number of hospital staff with autism is set to grow, with a new three-year agreement between both organisations to train and equip more people on the spectrum with skills suitable for the healthcare sector beyond IHH SG's hospitals and clinics.

This means more kinds of jobs will be open to individuals with autism, said Ms Jacelyn Lim, executive director of the ARC.

IHH SG runs four hospitals, including the Mount Elizabeth hospitals in Novena and Orchard.

The 15 employees with autism under IHH SG work in the pharmacies and radiology and medical records departments, as well as in the corporate offices. Their roles include the sorting of medication and X-ray films, and resolving data discrepancies.

"Persons on the autism spectrum do have certain traits, like attention to detail and precision, so that works quite well for the healthcare sector," added Ms Lim.

IHH SG chief executive Prem Kumar Nair said: "In healthcare, we are very short of staff. Healthcare is always operating at below the levels that we need."

The memorandum of understanding between the ARC and IHH SG was inked on Sunday and witnessed by President Halimah Yacob at the Enabling Village in Lengkok Bahru.

Under the agreement, the ARC may now train more individuals with autism for healthcare roles needed by other institutions. IHH SG will also provide conducive spaces and equipment for training.

To create a more inclusive workforce here, Singapore set out a target recently to have 40 per cent of working-age people with disabilities employed by 2030, up from about 30 per cent between 2020 and 2021.

The ARC has helped place nearly 400 people on the spectrum in employment over the past decade.

Jobs have been found across 40 companies, in sectors such as food and beverage, urban farming, logistics support and bespoke craftsmanship.

Ms Lim noted that the retention rate is high, with 95 per cent of them staying in their jobs after six months and close to 90 per cent doing so for more than a year.

A substantial number of them stay in the same job for five years on average, she added.

The three-year partnership between IHH SG and the ARC was sealed on the sidelines of an 8.2km fund-raiser walk that marked Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital's 10th anniversary.

Shabana Begum