Migrant workers, domestic helpers get virtual National Day treat

Migrant workers and foreign domestic workers were treated to an hour-long virtual National Day cultural show last night.

The show, which featured bands, singers and various dance troupes, was organised by non-governmental organisation Alliance of Guest Workers Outreach (AGWO), in partnership with the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) as well as other organisations. It was streamed on the AGWO's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Reverend Ezekiel Tan, president of Hope Initiative Alliance, which the AGWO falls under, said: "The pandemic has affected many workers. They feel homesick and miss gathering with their friends in Singapore, owing to health and safety protocols."

He added that he hoped the show would bring them some "much-needed cheer".

MOM also partnered telco Singtel to organise a contest in which migrant workers designed greeting cards that depict what the Singapore spirit means to them.

Three winning designs were revealed during the show.

One of them belonged to Mr Mir Rubel from Jurong Penjuru Dorm 2 whose card bore sketches of a migrant worker donning a safety helmet, the Merlion, a plane and the Singapore national flag.

The virtual show was also a form of thanks to workers, said Mr Samuel Gift Stephen, lead director of the AGWO.

"It is also a way to appreciate the sacrifice of our guest workers who have made such invaluable contributions to Singapore, and to recognise their courage, strength and resilience," he said.

Mr Tung Yui Fai, chief of the assurance, care and engagement group at MOM, added: "As we celebrate our National Day, we want to acknowledge and recognise the contributions of our migrant workers who have helped to build and develop our country."

Since June, the AGWO has been working with volunteers to distribute cookies and cupcakes to workers at their dormitories weekly. Last Saturday, more than 8,000 of the baked goods were distributed.